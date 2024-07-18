People Think This Controversial Politician Looks Just Like Jack Nicholson

Matt Gaetz is drawing comparisons to legendary actor Jack Nicholson.

Gaetz appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 17, where he shared that he would be supporting former President Donald Trump, who is the Republican nominee for president, while also criticizing current President Joe Biden.

During his speech, Gaetz took swipes at President Biden over inflation.

"Inflation has gotten so bad, you can no longer bribe Democrat senators with cash alone. You have to use gold bars just so the bribes hold value," he told the crowd.

However, it was not his words about the current administration that caused an uproar. Rather, it was his appearance that caused social media to explode.

READ MORE: Who Is J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s VP Pick?

People instantly began to compare his appearance to Nicholson, with many making jokes about it. Notably, people pointed to the alleged Botox that Gaetz had that caused his appearance to reportedly shift.

Some people compared his look to movie roles that Nicholson has played over the years, while others just outright said that the two of them look alike.

"Matt Gaetz looks like Jack Nicholson playing an evil Wall Street banker" one person wrote on Twitter.

"Matt Gaetz channeling his best Jack Nicholson tonight at the RNC," another Twitter user added.

"Saw 'Jack Nicholson' trending, got worried for a second, then realized it's because of Matt Gaetz's disastrous botox incident," someone else said.

Gaetz is most known for serving as a U.S. representative for Florida's first congressional district since 2017. He is often regarded as an ally of Trump.

Check out more reactions from the internet below.