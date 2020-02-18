Jake Paul Draws Backlash for Claiming Anxiety Is Self-Created

Jake Paul sparked backlash online after tweeting that people create their own anxiety.

The YouTube star came under fire on Monday (February 17) when he posted an insensitive message on Twitter stating that the mental health issue is "created by you" and it's something that can be fixed by clearing the mind.

"Remember anxiety is created by you," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy and that the answers will come. Chill your mind out. Go for a walk. Talk to a friend."

His comments drew strong reactions and he was quickly called out giving his four million Twitter followers — who are made up mostly of teenagers and children — "dangerous" advice. Meanwhile, others felt that Paul was diminishing the seriousness of anxiety and panic disorders by suggesting people simply need to "chill" or "go for a walk."

Following the backlash, the 23-year-old defended himself and claimed that he was just trying to spread the word about anxiety, writing, "Everyone clowning my tweet but it’s now spreading more awareness about anxiety which I didn’t even know was a thing till I was 18 but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it."