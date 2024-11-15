Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s Net Worth Revealed

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are gearing up for one of 2024's most anticipated boxing showdowns, as the legendary heavyweight champion and the YouTube star-turned-fighter prepare to face off in a Netflix-hosted spectacle on Nov. 15.

Set to headline a thrilling fight card co-promoted by Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, the bout will take place at AT&T Stadium, the iconic home of the Dallas Cowboys, with a massive crowd expected.

Originally slated for July 15, the fight was postponed to November after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up in May, requiring him to temporarily halt training.

Back in action since July, Tyson has declared himself fit and ready, adding fuel to the excitement.

Netflix has already begun building anticipation with Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, a documentary chronicling the fighters’ intense training camps and the buzz surrounding this high-stakes clash.

Aside from being titans in the ring, however, both Tyson and Paul are also millionaires, and are set to make even more millions with Friday's big fight. Though unconfirmed, Tyson will reportedly get paid somewhere around $20 million for the match, while Paul hinted he's making somewhere around $40 million.

Below, find out their respective reported net worth.

What Is Mike Tyson's Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson boasts a net worth of $10 million, a figure poised to grow thanks to his recent business ventures and a brief return to the boxing ring.

He has also ventured into television and the big screen with roles in The Hangover and Entourage.

During his prime, Mike Tyson amassed hundreds of millions in earnings, with his net worth once soaring to an estimated $300 million, the outlet reports. Over the course of his storied career, he reportedly brought in a staggering $423 million from his boxing matches.

What Is Jake Paul's Net Worth?

As of Nov. 15, Paul is worth somewhere between $60 to $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Jake Paul ranks among the highest-paid social media influencers globally, earning a minimum of $20 million and up to $50 million annually (pre-tax) through a combination of boxing events, merchandise sales, YouTube views and lucrative endorsements.

In 2021, Jake Paul earned a reported $45 million, largely driven by his three professional boxing matches, with an additional $5 million from endorsements and social media.

From September 2022 to September 2023, he raked in $34 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports.