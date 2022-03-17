Mike Tyson’s Cannabis Shop Selling Ear-Shaped Gummies

Mike Tyson is taking a bite out of the exploding cannabis industry.

The boxing legend is selling ear-shaped gummies in a nod to his most memorable moment in the ring.

Iron Mike infamously bit a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear off during their WBA Heavyweight Championship fight in 1997.

His boxing license was eventually revoked and he was fined $3 million after the grotesque incident.

Now, the 55-year-old former athlete has launched a new edibles line called Mike Bites.

“Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now,” the company tweeted on Tuesday (Mar. 15).

The Hangover star gave his seal of approval on the product, tweeting: “These ears actually taste good!”

The edible ears will be sold at dispensaries in California, Massachusetts and Nevada, where recreational marijuana is currently legal.

Tyson and Holyfield discussed the new venture back in 2019. During an episode of the podcast Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Holyfield revealed he “forgave” the former champ as Tyson pitched the idea of the edible goodies to him.

"You might be in business because we're going to make some holy ears," Tyson explained. "Edible ears that got a bite taken out of them. Holy ears," he added as former cohost Eben Britton jokingly talked about taking a mold of Holyfield’s ear as a base for the gummies.

"Well, I could do that," Holyfield replied.

It is unknown if Holyfield will get a cut of Mike Bites profits.