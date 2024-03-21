Meet the New James Bond According to Every Rumor out There

Look, when rumors fly about an actor playing the next James Bond after Daniel Craig and the consistency is crazy on target then it's worth a discussion.

According to, well, just about everyone, hunky British superstar Aaron Taylor-Johnson just has to sign on the dotted line, and the deal is done.

The A Million Little Pieces star also known for his Marvel character Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron was reportedly offered one of the most famous, iconic roles on the planet; that of 007.

Then there's this Rolling Stone cover that enhances the speculation along with an interview he did with the magazine where he refused to answer the question as to whether he was the next 'James Bond.'

According to The Sun, his license to kill it as the super spy is just a matter of signing on the dotted line as he was already formally offered the part.

The Nocturnal Animals star won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and according to The Sun, his performance as a psychopath in that 2016 thriller opened the door wide for the part of 007 which is usually a 10 to 12-year commitment at the very least according to Newsweek.

"Bullet Train" Photocall Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

The 33-year-old started acting in the early 2000s and his role in 2022’s Bullet Train with Brad Pitt was another acting moment that proves his cinema greatness for a role many consider a character of a lifetime.

According to The Sun, while Aaron isn't that well known yet, he is the perfect person to continue where the 56-year-old Daniel ended his reign. Where the movie will go since 2021’s No Time To Die shockingly ended with 007 apparently killed off is in the hands of the writers, the producers, and if this speculation is true, Aaron.

