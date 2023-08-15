Aaron Taylor-Johnson is offering some rare insight to his relationship with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The actor, who was only 22 when he married the then-45-year-old Sam in 2012, is shutting down critics who have a problem with their 23-year age gap.

"I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have. But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me," the Kick Ass star told Esquire.

Taylor-Johnson, 33, met Sam, 56, on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy.

"I met Sam as actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating. But that’s not why I fell in love with her," the Bullet Train actor told the magazine.

The Hollywood couple have two children together: Wylda, 13 and Romy, 11. Taylor-Johnson is also a stepfather to Sam's children from her previous marriage: daughters Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15.

"I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities … That feeds my soul," Taylor-Johnson said of his day-to-day life as a family man.

In fact, the actor dreamed of being a father ever since he was young.

"[I knew] I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids," Taylor-Johnson shared.

Taylor-Johnson stars in Kraven the Hunter, which hits theaters Aug. 30.