Jansen Panettiere, Brother of Hayden Panettiere, Dead at 28: REPORT

According to reports, Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, has died. He was 28.

A source told TMZ that the actor died this past weekend.

According to the tabloid, police were called to a residence in New York on Sunday (Feb. 19) around 5:30PM. At time of publishing it's unclear what the police were called in response to.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Jansen's cause of death is currently unknown.

Much like his sister, Jansen worked in the entertainment business. He starred and voice acted in several notable works including Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown and many more.

In 2004, Jansen appeared alongside his sister Hayden in the Disney Channel Original Movie Tiger Cruise. The film centers around a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the wake of the events of September 11, according to IMDb.

Jansen also appeared in the 2005 movie Racing Stripes, which was a commercial success. It grossed $90.8 million against a $30 million budget.

Outside of Disney, Jansen worked for Nickelodeon and even received a Young Artist Award nomination for his work in the 2007 TV movie The Last Day of Summer.

Later in his career, Jansen appeared in MTV's stoner comedy How High 2 and played Casper in The Walking Dead.

Jansen was also a painter and artist. He sold his original works and merchandise under the name Jansen Rane Panettiere.

See some of his work below:

Our thoughts are with the Panettiere family, their friends and loved ones at this time.