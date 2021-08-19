Tattoos are awesome and can be deeply personal for those who get them. But they can also be a pain, and not just in the literal sense.

For instance, you never know which jobs in your future might require the removal or covering of ink. Other times, a rushed decision, unfortunate misspelling or even plain ol' crappy design — in permanent ink on your skin, no less — can really cramp one's style and cause some serious regret after going under the needle.

Tattoo woes can also be caused by painful tributes to since-failed relationships to embarrassingly incorrect translations of foreign languages. Thankfully, whatever the reason, there's usually a way to address a regrettable tattoo.

And as for celebrities, they're just like us — they also have tattoo regrets, and sometimes even cover up or remove their ink!