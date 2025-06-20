A number of high-profile rappers have found themselves at the center of nude photo and video leaks over the years.

In 2019, “Fancy” rapper Iggy Azalea dealt with a leak of private topless photos, which were outtakes from an old magazine photo shoot. She responded by deactivating her social media temporarily and slamming the violation of her trust.

The same year, rapper A$AP Rocky made major headlines when a sexually explicit video allegedly featuring him was leaked online. While he later addressed the controversy, he neither confirmed nor denied its authenticity.

In 2020, Tyga became embroiled in a scandal after explicit content from his OnlyFans account was leaked publicly without his consent. The rapper, who had monetized NSFW content as part of his brand, condemned the leak and emphasized the importance of protecting creators' rights. He also faced a similar leak five years prior in 2015.

These rappers who suffered nude leaks faced cultural debate, controversy and, in some cases, pursued legal action, sparking broader conversations surrounding consent and cybersecurity in the entertainment industry.

For rappers in the music industry—where image and empowerment often play important roles—the unauthorized release of nude content can carry both personal and professional consequences, sometimes leading to huge scandals as well as shifting perspectives and judgment from unforgiving fans.

It's also a gross breach of privacy for high-profile figures who are already overexposed on social media and in the tabloids—because no matter a celebrity's level of fame or personal reputation, everyone deserves to have autonomy over their body.

Rappers Who Experienced Nude Leaks From explicit video leaks to accidental nude photo uploads, these rappers have experience their fair share of NSFW over-exposure. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell