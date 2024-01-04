Iggy Azalea Isn’t Going to Make Her New Album but Wasn’t Bullied Away From Music

Iggy Azalea is giving an album update that her fans might not want to hear.

Iggy Azalea Gives Album Update

On Wednesday morning (Jan. 3), Iggy Azalea released a lengthy message to fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the missive, which can be seen below, the Aussie rapper appears to be at a crossroads in her career.

"This is gonna be long….so only bother reading if you love me. (If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned," she started. "I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world. I know a lot of people have this idea that I was 'bullied away from music' and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn."

Iggy continued, implying she might take her career into the design sector: "I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits," she added. "In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing. To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that."

She added, "That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me. Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch!"

She concluded: "I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated - I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope youll understand. Talk soon! I Love you."

What's Next for Iggy Azalea?

It's been nearly three years since Iggy Azalea released her most recent album, the now aptly titled LP, The End of an Era. She has continued to perform and put out singles since then, however, in January of 2023, she launched an OnlyFans account, which she hinted would show her more creative side.

"SURPRISE! I’m dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell,"' she wrote. "There’s photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account."

In November of 2023, it was rumored that she made $50 million on the platform.

Iggy seemed to give a fan an update on Jan. 3 regarding the project. "@IGGYAZALEA We getting that coffee table book ?" the fan wrote on X.

She responded: "@blakey_1994 Yes it’s just taking longer because I spent all that unexpected time sick and need to compile a bit more before it’s completed."

Check out Iggy Azalea's posts giving an update on her new album and mixed media project below.

See Iggy Azalea Explain Her Absence From Music and Give an Update on Her Mixed Media Project