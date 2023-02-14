Iggy Azalea Reacts to Playboi Carti Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Iggy Azalea has reacted to Playboi Carti being arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), Iggy Azalea hopped on Twitter to address her child's father, Playboi Carti, being accused of choking his current partner.

"Been there. Done that. Warned you," wrote Iggy Azalea in her initial tweet.

"Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too," she continued, adding more clarity to her first post. "[And] rarely visiting your actual son unless it’s because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta and the press with your serial abuse of [women]."

"Anyway, I’m having an actually amazing day," Iggy added in a final tweet. "Karma’s real. Treat the people you love well. Happy Valentine’s Day."

As previously reported, Playboi Carti was arrested back on Dec. 29, 2022, with news of the arrest just surfacing on Monday (Feb. 13). According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim, who was 14 months pregnant at the time of the reported incident on Dec. 20, 2022, claims Carti assaulted her after they got into an argument over the paternity of the child. She claims the rapper choked her before a witness was able to intervene. The alleged victim claims she escaped to her car but was pursued by Carti who pulled her out of the vehicle and covered her mouth when she attempted to call 911.

Playboi Carti's attorney Brian Steel has released the following statement to XXL in regard to his client's arrest: "Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti dated for a year and share a son named Onyx who was born in 2020. That December, she called the rapper out on the release date of his sophomore album Whole Lotta Red and accused him of being a deadbeat father. Last April, Iggy said she's stopped having direct contact with Carti.