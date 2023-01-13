Iggy Azalea Launches ‘Hotter Than Hell’ OnlyFans After Declaring She Would ‘Never, Ever Join’

Iggy Azalea has backtracked on her pledge to never join OnlyFans. The Australian rapper has launched her own OnlyFans account, but not for the reason you might think.

Iggy's official OnlyFans account is part of the artist's new Hotter Than Hell project, which will include various forms of exclusive content and media, according to a press release.

However, Iggy wasn't always so eager to join the platform famous for its NSFW content.

In 2021, the "Black Widow" rapper claimed on Twitter that she would "never, ever" join the platform.

"I think OnlyFans can be really empowering for people, but I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join. I don't want to make that type of content & it only f--- up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shout out to the baddies tho!!!!" Iggy tweeted at the time, according to Insider.

The tweet has since been deleted from Iggy's Twitter account.

In another since-deleted tweet, Iggy took the time to promote some OnlyFans content creators. "Let's start a promo chain for y'all on my page while we're on the subject. where the bad b---hes at?" she tweeted.

Iggy's new collaborative project, Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans, will feature poetry, photos, videos, illustrations and, of course, music, including sneak peeks at her upcoming fourth studio album.

"I’ve been working on Hotter Than Hell for over six months already, and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer. Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date," Iggy said in a press release about the new project.

"Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun — so is this collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people," she continued.

Access to Iggy Azalea's OnlyFans project will cost subscribers $25 per month. The project concludes in December 2023.