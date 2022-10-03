Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea continue to fuel speculation that they are indeed an item after being videoed out partying together recently.

Last night (Oct. 2), Tory and Iggy were spotted partying the night away at a club. In the video, Tory is seen dancing solo just feet away from Iggy who is twerking on another woman.

The previous day, Tory Lanez showed off a gift he apparently received from Iggy in celebration of his new album, Sorry 4 What, which came out on Oct. 30, on Instagram. The video post shows a cake in the form of a Merlot bottle, grapes and a corkscrew.

"Thank you baby girl @thenewclassic," Tory wrote over the clip, name-dropping Iggy Azalea's IG handle.

"@thenewclassic it’s a celebration b---hes !!!! #Sorry4What ALBUM OUT NOW," he captioned the post.

Tory Lanez also has a song on his new album titled "Y.D.S. // Iggy DelDia," where he raps about feeling a woman with a "good face" and "good ass."

Speculation that Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea are seeing each other has been going on for a few months. They were first spotted having dinner in Miami over the summer. Though that could have been a random meeting, things appeared to intensify when Tory commented on Iggy's cooking skills on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Tory was photographed at one of his shows wearing Iggy Azalea merch.

Neither Tory Lanez nor Iggy Azalea have directly addressed the rumors.

Iggy is coming off a volatile relationship with Playboi Carti. Iggy confirmed their split in November 2020, following a two-year courtship. They share a son named Onyx who was born in May 2020.