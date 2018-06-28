Jared Leto's next cinematic undertaking will be undead antihero from the Marvel Comics universe.

According to Deadline, Leto is reportedly being courted for another comic book-centric role, only this time in the Spider-Man spinoff flick, Morbius, based on Morbius the Living Vampire. Director Daniel Espinosa will front the project by Sony, in which the actor is being considered for the lead as Dr. Michael Morbius.

As the site describes, Morbius, a biochemist whose flawed effort to cure a blood disease results in his monstrous transmutation, "has all the qualities of a vampire, including a taste for human blood" and serves as Spider-Man's nemesis in The Amazing Spider-Man #101.

No stranger to depicting comic book villains, the 40-year-old star once appeared as the Clown Prince of Gotham (the Joker) in 2016's Suicide Squad. Leto has also been cited for several other side projects in which he would reprise the role.

It has not yet been determined whether the forthcoming film will feature Tom Holland, the latest star to strap on the Spidey suit in last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Though, the English actor will return for the part in Spider-Man: Far from Home in July 2019.

Lost in Space creators Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama will write the script, with Matt Tolmach (Homecoming) and Avi Arad (The Amazing Spider‑Man).

Morbius will mark the latest expansion to the Spider-Man universe, succeeding Marvel's Venom, which actor Tom Hardy will lead in this fall.