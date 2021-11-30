Jared Leto Snorted Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce for ‘House of Gucci’ Role

Jared Leto always goes to the extreme to get into character. And to embody Paolo Gucci for the House of Gucci movie, Leto snorted lines of arrabbiata sauce, which is a spicy marinara sauce.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and actor often goes above and beyond to get into character. From emaciating himself for his role in Requiem for a Dream to getting gout after putting on weight for his role in the movie Chapter 27 according to The Playlist, he's willing to do whatever it takes for his movie roles.

Leto plays Paolo Gucci, the chief designer and vice-president of Gucci, in the recently released House of Gucci movie. In an interview with i-D the musician/actor said he used a recording of Paolo's voice, and was inspired by the creative director's voice, to get the accent down.

Leto also says the performance was very physical and "bringing Paolo to life was like birthing a bowling ball out of my sphincter."

So what exactly did he do to embody his role as Paolo? "I did it all. I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie. I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did. If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese! This is my love letter to Italy. There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and embraced that, and lived in that space as much as I could, as for as long as I possibly could. I climbed into that creative cave and come out through the bowels and intestines into the esophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci."

Leto isn't the only one who went to the extreme to get into character. In an interview with Vogue, Lady Gaga lived as Patrizia Reggiani, who was married to Maurizio Gucci, for a year-and-a-half, dyed her hair and spoke with an accent for nine months, even off camera. She also studied animals like cats, foxes and panthers to embody her role as Patrizia.

House of Gucci was released last week on Nov. 24 to coincide with Gucci's 100th anniversary.