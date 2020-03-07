Jared Leto ‘Nearly Died’ in a Rock Climbing Accident with ‘Free Solo’ Star Alex Honnold: Watch

Jared Leto revealed that he recently survived a near-death experience while rock climbing.

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman tweeted about the incident on Friday (March 6). The actor shared that he was rock climbing with Free Solo star Alex Honnold at Red Rock. "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died," the 48-year-old tweeted.

"Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air," he continued. "I remember looking down at the ground below." Along with the first tweet, he shared a photo of the frayed rope that was barely holding him.

He added, "It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall."

He also shared a video of the scary situation he was in right after the rope frayed. "But we made it through and lived to see another day," he wrote. "Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat."

The craziest part? He continued to rock climb right after the near-death experience. "Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night..." he concluded.

See the photos and video, below.