Jared Leto shared a nude photo for an amazing reason.

The Suicide Squad star shared the photo on Wednesday (October 21). The snapshot shows an almost completely nude Leto taking a mirror selfie.

"Happy hump day," he captioned the selfie. "P.S. Don’t forget to vote." Along with the post, he shared an Instagram Story of an example ballot for Los Angeles voters.

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman isn't the first celebrity to pose nude to remind people to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Many stars recently came together in a PSA to help mail-in voters avoid sending in a naked ballot.

See the NSFW photo, below.

On Wednesday (October 21), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Leto will reprise his role as The Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League cut. He first became the legendary DC character in the 2016 Suicide Squad film.