Jason Momoa Wears a Tank Top to the Golden Globes and the Internet Can’t Get Enough of It

Jason Momoa made a big fashion statement at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The 40-year-old hit the red carpet with his wife Lisa Bonet on Sunday (January 5) wearing a deep green suit jacket and slacks, what really turned heads was his attire while inside enjoying the awards show. The Aquaman star donned a black tank top to the prestigious televised show, which usually features attendees big ball gowns and suits.

Viewers at home first noticed the actor showing off his arms when Brian Cox was walking to the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for Succession, when he walked by Momoa who was cheering him on. Cox himself seemed to do a quick double-take at his laid back look. A handful of fans noticed that his missing jacket was being worn by his wife.

This year, the show is a family affair for Momoa, his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz (who Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz) will be presenting an award.

