Jason Mraz Opens Up About His ‘Two Spirit’ Sexuality: ‘I’ve Had Experiences With Men’

Jason Mraz is of "two spirits."

The "I'm Yours" singer and ukulele player opened up about his sexuality in a new interview with Billboard, explaining how his wife Christina Carano, who he married in 2015, helped him come to terms with his sexuality.

"I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife," Mraz told the publication.

"It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘Two Spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman," the artist shared. "I really like that."

The singer hinted at his sexual identity back in June, when he wrote a poem for Pride that included the lyric, "I am bi your side."

"I didn't realize [the poem] was going to be so telling," he told Billboard.

This isn't the first time Mraz has spoken openly about his sexuality, however.

Back in 2005, he told Genre magazine that he was "bisexually open-minded."