LGBTQ Celebrities Who Came Out in 2018

#20GayTeen has so far been one for the books, and has found celebrities from all corners of the industry using their platforms to promote diversity and inclusion across Pride Month. With powerful coming out testimonies, they've collectively shined a much-needed light on Hollywood's LGBTQ community.

So far in 2018, stars like R&B songbirds Kehlani and Janelle Monáe have honored their truth as openly queer women, Love, Simon heartthrob Joey Pollari and Glee star Kevin McHale showed their true colors as gay men and many more stars have courageously come forward to celebrate their pride as members of the LGBTQ.

Below, find out which other famous faces have come clean in 2018.