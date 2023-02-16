Jazz Jennings’ Mom Championed Transgender Daughter to Be Herself Amid School Bullying

On the most recent recent episode of TLC's hit show, I Am Jazz, trans internet and TV personality Jazz Jennings' mom Jeanette talked about sticking up for her daughter when she was a young child, as well as being an ally for the trans community in Florida.

"There's going to be a board meeting today to decide whether gender affirming care will be allowed in the state of Florida. And they need someone to speak on behalf of the kids and support hormone blockers and I'm that person," Jeanette said on Tuesday's (Feb. 14) episode.

Jeanette teared up as she spoke about fighting to protect Jazz, now 22, when she was just a child in school.

"With Jazz, when she was little or, you know, a minor, I was always putting out fires before she got burned. I walked her into pre-school, everybody was whispering and pointing fingers and just looking down upon us," Jeanette shared.

"I held my hand high and held my child's hand and I said, 'We're going to go in there and don't care what the other kids think and it doesn't matter what the parents think. You're special. You're unique. You're you and I'm so proud of you and I'm so proud to be your mom,' and I'm saying this to a 4-year-old," she continued.

Jeanette explained Jazz "was upset that the other kids were making fun of her for acting girly."

"I had to tell her, 'It's OK, you be you. You do you and we're here for you. We love you no matter what,'" Jeanette added.

Jazz's father Greg noted that he also supports his daughter and has backed his wife every step of the way.

"Jeanette is a big advocate and, you know, we're proud of her for doing that. I can't always be where she is but I'm there in spirit. I think that's true for the whole family. Whenever any one of us are, whether we're together or one of us is there, we're all on the same page fighting for the same cause," Greg shared.

Later in the episode, Jazz detailed how much her mom's unwavering support has meant to her.

"I would not be the person I am today if it weren't for my mom. She spreads so much unconditional love to everyone, and it's not just her family — like, she is an advocate, a major force for the community. I am beyond blessed to have my mom, and I'm just so, so proud of her," Jazz said.

Jazz underwent her first gender affirmation surgery in June 2018. She was 17 at the time.

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays at 10PM ET on TLC.