Makeup mogul Jeffree Star has split with his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after five years of dating.

The social media personality posted a 17-minute YouTube video where he spoke candidly about the split. He prefaced the video by sharing that he tried making this video ten times. The 34-year-old revealed that they broke up a few weeks ago.

Fans knew that something was wrong when Star tweeted on January 4 that his dogs always make him smile when he's down. He also canceled a beauty tour and removed "wifey of Nathan" from his Instagram bio prior to the announcement of their breakup.

"This was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me, fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed," Star said in the video. "He never cared about any of it, and he just loved me for me. No man has ever had those feelings, I don't think, for me."

Star shared that he felt like he owed his 17 million subscribers an explanation because Schwandt was frequently in his videos. The reasoning behind the breakup was the struggles they faced in their personal lives with the death of their dogs and Schwandt's brother's seizure.

Even though all breakups are rough, it seems to be nothing but love for Star and his ex-boyfriend. “Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him," he shared. "Are we in love with each other? No, but we love each other and he will always be in my life."

After posting the video, Star shared a series of tweets regarding the split. "We were too busy being there for each other, that we forgot to be there for ourselves," he tweeted. "It’s important to take care of your own mental well-being and check on yourself."

Star also shared that the hardest part was not waking up next to Schwandt, but that 2020 will be his year. He also clarified that he was visiting his 102-year-old Grandma Mary while Schwandt was at their house with their dogs. "Media outlets reporting lies about him: Stop, it’s not going to work," he warned.

Watch his breakup vlog, below.