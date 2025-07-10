From Basslines to Ballots: Ex-OneRepublic Rocker Launches Bid for California Lt. Governor

Tim Myers — the founding bassist of OneRepublic — is making headlines, but this time it's not for music.

On July 9, 2025, the former pop-rocker turned activist announced he's running for California’s Lieutenant Governor.

The musician, who played bass for OneRepublic from 2002 to 2007, is entering the race as a Democrat, promising to shake up Sacramento with a bold new vision.

A Campaign for "A New California"

In his announcement video, Myers didn’t hold back.

He slammed both the state and Trump administration for failing Californians, particularly in response to the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles County earlier this year.

“You know what the real disgrace is?” Myers said. “A president who insults 40 million Americans and is doing everything he can to harm a state with the fourth-largest economy in the world. Meanwhile, our own state leaders have done almost nothing to fight back.”

Myers positioned himself as a much-needed alternative to the political establishment.

“That’s why I’m running for Lieutenant Governor — to help protect and rebuild the California we love. To fight for working families, for kids priced out of college, for seniors struggling to get by. For every Californian who feels forgotten,” he continued.

The father of two daughters with his wife Lauren, Myers framed his campaign around everyday values, not career politics.

“They’ve either sold out, stayed silent, or cashed checks from corporate lobbyists,” he said. “Well, I’m not staying silent. I’m not a career politician — I’m a dad, a husband, a builder. And I’m stepping up because sometimes, you don’t choose the moment — the moment chooses you.”

Myers enters the race as current Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis sets her sights on the governor’s seat.

With the current governor, Gavin Newsom, unable to run again due to term limits, The Golden State's political landscape is officially in shake-up mode — and Myers wants in.