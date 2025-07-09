Why Paul Simon’s Daughter Wants Her Dead Pets to Haunt Actor Richard Gere

Paul Simon’s daughter is not holding back, and Richard Gere is in her haunted crosshairs.

The silver-haired star bought a $10.8 million estate in New Canaan, Conn., from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell in 2022.

But rather than settling in, Gere flipped the 1930s property just two years later… to developers who now plan to bulldoze it and build nine mega-mansions in its place.

Cue Lulu Simon, now 30, and fuming after her childhood home was demolished.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram scorching Gere for allegedly promising to “take care of the land” when buying it from her famous father… then turning around and selling it anyway.

"Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere — I do!" she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

But the real kicker?

I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness.

(Yes, she said that. And yes, we had to reread it, too.)

Paul Simon’s Daughter Wants Richard Gere Haunted by Her Dead Pets Over Childhood Home Demolition Lulu Simon, Instagram loading...

She followed the roast with a meme of a contemplative frog gazing at a sunset that read: “Time will put your enemies in the ground.” Poetic. Petty. Perfect.

Gere, Simon, and Brickell have all remained publicly silent on the real estate drama.

In May, the development company that bought the property posted a glowing look at the land, completely unaware of the pet cemetery shade coming their way.

Gere now lives in Madrid with his wife Alejandra Silva and their sons, Alexander and James.

But when the Simon & Garfunkel musician's daughter curses you with ghost dogs and backyard vengeance… fleeing to Spain may not be the escape hatch you think it is.