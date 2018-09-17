Jenifer Lewis Wore Nike on the 2018 Primetime Emmys Red Carpet — Here’s Why That’s So Important

While politics and diversity were at the center of the 2018 Primetime Emmys opening musical number and monologue, no statement rang louder than Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis' red carpet ensemble.

Amid the designer gowns and tuxedos, the actress wore a custom Nike sweatshirt in support of Colin Kaepernick.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," she told Variety on the red carpet, joking that drag queens came over to her dressing room to add some sparkle to the iconic Nike swoosh logo.

Lewis explained that when deciding what to wear to the event, she wondered, "What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also."

Kaepernick, a former NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers who drew backlash after kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality, currently stars in Nike's 2018 "Just do it" ad campaign.

His caption for the campaign reads, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."