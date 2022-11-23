Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Autopsies on Dead Animals as a Child

In Jenna Ortega's interview with WIRED to promote her new Netflix show, Wednesday, she revealed a very fitting, Wednesday Addams-like fact about her childhood.

The interview is part of WIRED's autocomplete series where stars answer the web's most searched queries about themselves. One of the questions read, "Are Jenna Ortega and Maddie [Ziegler] friends?"

"I'm assuming they're talking about the beautiful, wonderful, baby angel face Maddie Ziegler, and the answer is yes," Ortega said.

She added, "She's one of my greatest friends ever. She was somebody that I instantly clicked with."

Ortega and Ziegler starred in the film The Fallout, which first aired at South by Southwest in early 2021 and dropped on HBO Max in January 2022. It was directed by actress Megan Park, with music composed by FINNEAS.

The film follows Mia (Ziegler) and Vada's (Ortega) blossoming relationship in the aftermath of a school shooting.

"I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts," Ortega shared. "She's such a weirdo."

And in peak Wednesday fashion, she said, "I'm a weirdo in like, the used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger."

"Like little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard," she clarified with a slight laugh.

She continued, saying that Ziegler "is a weirdo in the sense that" she breaks into characters, faces, and movements. Ortega also complimented Ziegler's comedic timing, calling it "so under-appreciated."

"She makes me laugh. We have a good time. We're really weird together," she concluded.

Watch the interview, below:

Ortega's take on the iconic character of Wednesday Addams landed on Netflix Nov. 23. The series is eight episodes long and follows Wednesday at Nevermore Academy, where she grapples with her developing psychic abilities and gets tangled up in solving a 25-year-old mystery that affected her parents.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1990s film versions, also makes an appearance as series regular Marilyn Thornhill.

Other main cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Gwendoline Christie. The series was executive produced by Tim Burton, who also directed four episodes.