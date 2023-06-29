Why Jennifer Garner Is Growing Out Her Bob Haircut + Her Beauty Routine Today

Jennifer Garner debuted a shoulder-length bob earlier this year, but now she's ready to start growing it out.

"Short hair is fun the day it’s cut. Then you have to actually do it," the actress told People, noting that with "long hair, you can just stick it in a bun on top of your head."

The 51-year-old said she also focuses on her skincare routine to keep her youthful glow, telling the outlet she loves products from Neutrogena, a company for which she is an ambassador.

"Hydration is everything. In skin care, the triangle is hyaluronic acid, SPF and retinol. You need all three," Garner dished.

"SPF is what holds the ship together, retinol is telling your skin to keep growing new skin cells, and hyaluronic acid binds moisture to it, so there are fewer wrinkles and more bounce," the Alias star continued.

Garner is also a firm advocate for wearing sunscreen, especially as she gets older.

"It’s like [that saying] the higher the hair, the closer to God. In summer, the higher the SPF ... You’ve got to add to those numbers," she shared.

The mother-of-three also prioritizes her inner glow by putting her health and wellness first.

"I’m focusing on feeling strong inside my body. If you are my age, and you aren’t meeting the requirements for cardiovascular work, every risk factor goes up. I want to feel good for as long as I can, so I’m in that mode," she explained.

At the end of the day though, the 13 Going on 30 isn't "focusing too much in the mirror, which I know because I need to work on my eyebrows!"