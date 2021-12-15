Why Ben Affleck Felt ‘Trapped’ in His Marriage to Jennifer Garner

Sometimes the hardest thing to do is the right thing to do. Ben Affleck is proof of this, and he's getting real about his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Breakups are never easy, especially when you're in front of the public eye. In a new interview on the Howard Stern Show, per Entertainment Tonight, the actor admitted that he felt trapped in his previous marriage to Garner, and was only staying in it for the kids. Affleck also said "he would probably still be drinking" if he was still married to Garner today.

The now-sober Justice League star explained how his former marriage contributed to his struggles with alcoholism: "That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped. I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Affleck shared he and Garner eventually realized divorce was the best move for their family, and they were ultimately able to end things with mutual love and respect for one another.

Now, Affleck is giving his relationship with Jennifer Lopez another go after a failed engagement in 2004 (which the actor claims ended partially because of negativity in the media).

But the pair seem like they're on a much happier track this time around, as shown in this Instagram post of them smooching at J.Lo's 52nd birthday earlier this year: