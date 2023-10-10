How Jennifer Garner Avoids &#8216;Guilt&#8217; of Being Working Mom to Her Three Kids With Ben Affleck

How Jennifer Garner Avoids ‘Guilt’ of Being Working Mom to Her Three Kids With Ben Affleck

Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Jennifer Garner has zero "guilt" when it comes to being a working mom.

The actress, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51, told Access Hollywood that it's normal to get "freaked out" by being a busy parent.

"Working moms get such a bad [reputation]. We get all freaked out because we're told constantly, 'You have 18 summers,' 'you have this much time,' 'time is fleeting,' and it makes you panic," Garner, 51, explained, noting she's able to stay grounded thanks to her own mother, Patricia Ann Garner.

"My mom has always said to me, 'You're their mom forever, don't worry... you can do your job. You're their mom forever. I wish I had worked, I would have been a better mom. Your kids are going to be so proud of you.' She's always given me that kind of grounding in that sense," she shared.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet Is Basically a Clone of Her Mother

"So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like 'I can't be a mom because I'm also working, and I'm supposed to be guilty all the time,'" the 13 Going on 30 star continued.

The Alias alum added she has learned to "lean into" wherever she is in life, and that showing up for and having a "great time" with her kids is very important.

Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

The actress has co-parented her kids with the Gone Girl actor since the former couple called it quits in 2015.

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents

From Jay-Z and Blue Ivy to Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn, see 30 celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents. It might be harder to tell them apart than you would think.
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Categories: Celebrity News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top