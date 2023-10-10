How Jennifer Garner Avoids ‘Guilt’ of Being Working Mom to Her Three Kids With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has zero "guilt" when it comes to being a working mom.

The actress, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51, told Access Hollywood that it's normal to get "freaked out" by being a busy parent.

"Working moms get such a bad [reputation]. We get all freaked out because we're told constantly, 'You have 18 summers,' 'you have this much time,' 'time is fleeting,' and it makes you panic," Garner, 51, explained, noting she's able to stay grounded thanks to her own mother, Patricia Ann Garner.

"My mom has always said to me, 'You're their mom forever, don't worry... you can do your job. You're their mom forever. I wish I had worked, I would have been a better mom. Your kids are going to be so proud of you.' She's always given me that kind of grounding in that sense," she shared.

"So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like 'I can't be a mom because I'm also working, and I'm supposed to be guilty all the time,'" the 13 Going on 30 star continued.

The Alias alum added she has learned to "lean into" wherever she is in life, and that showing up for and having a "great time" with her kids is very important.

Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

The actress has co-parented her kids with the Gone Girl actor since the former couple called it quits in 2015.