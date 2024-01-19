Jessica Biel Stranded on Plane Due to ‘Crazy Snowstorm’

Jessica Biel got stuck on a plane due to a "crazy snowstorm."

The Sinner actress and her fellow passengers got briefly stranded in Salt Lake City due to the harsh weather conditions, but fortunately, the 41-year-old star was prepared with plenty of snacks.

In a TikTok video captioned "Airplane Chronicles Pt. 1," Jessica explained: "I am currently on a short flight and we now cannot land because of this crazy snowstorm.

"It's making the runway uninhabitable to land but luckily I brought all my favorite snacks and I have extra."

A montage of her tucking into treats including nuts, a granola bar, an orange and a fruit snack then played as Jessica said: "I didn't pack a lunch, but I packed all these snacks and this morning I thought maybe I'd pack extras so I have triple of each of these for good measure just in case it gets really desperate."

And the Cruel Summer actress was prepared to provide entertainment if the plane was stuck for a significant length of time.

Brandishing a mini karaoke machine, she asked her followers: "How much would this plane literally want to kill me if I pulled out this microphone to start karaoke with this? Should I try it?"

Jessica ended the first video with a warning to fans to always pack snacks.

Shortly afterward, the Total Recall actress was back with "Airplane Chronicles Pt. 2," which began with her noting she was "really" annoyed she hadn't packed lunch.

She said: "Well this epic journey continues. We're now sitting in an outpost of the Salt Lake City airport and not allowed to get off, trying to refuel and get back up in the air.

"And now I'm really [annoyed] I didn't bring a lunch so I think the moral of the story is it literally doesn't matter if you're flying for 20 minutes or 20 hours. Pack your own lunch."

The footage then jumped to Jessica wearing sunglasses to explain the "dramatic" situation onboard: the plane was "attempting" to take off again.

She explained: "OK now the plot thickens. And I feel like I had to put on some glasses to make it more dramatic but it's already dramatic enough. We are attempting... we are still in Salt Lake City... we are going to take back off if the wind has calmed down and if they have cleared the ice off the runway to see if it's possible to land without getting blown off the sky. If not, come back to LA."

She then held up her snack bag and fake cried as she thanked God for them, before revealing she had "made it."

She said: "We finally landed. We made it. Wow. That was nuts. Hope everybody has safe travels wherever they're off to."

It is unclear where Jessica was off to or if she was accompanied by her husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons.