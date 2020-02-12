Everything We Know About Jessica Simpson’s Love Life

Jessica Simpson is happily married with three beloved children, how did she find the perfect man to settle down with?

The singer, actress and businesswoman began dating at age 18 before she married boy band member Nick Lachey. The couple went on to star on the reality show Newlyweds where their life was broadcast to the world. A lot went on behind the scenes before they broke up and went their separate ways.

Eventually, Simpson settled down again — this time with her sports beau Eric Johnson.

Check out everything we know about Jessica Simpson's past relationships and love life, below.