Jessica Simpson Shuts Down Rumors She Used Ozempic for Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson is shutting down speculation she used the popular diabetes medication Ozempic, which has taken Hollywood by storm, to lose weight.

In a new interview with Bustle, the 42-year-old says "it is not" how she lost weight.

"Oh, Lord," the singer said regarding social media users calling her "too skinny" and claiming she used Ozempic to lose weight.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved injection that is typically used to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management.

Instead, Simpson credits her recent weight loss to sheer "willpower."

"Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it," she shared.

The Dukes of Hazzard star explained that even though online comments "hurt" her, she doesn't let the "negativity derail" her progress.

"No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now," Simpson said.

"I am fortunate to have been every size. For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products] and for my psyche," the "Irresistible" singer continued, referring to her clothing brand.

READ MORE: 7 Love Songs Pop Stars Dropped About Other Celebrities

In 2022, the Open Book author revealed she had lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, according to Page Six.

In April 2021, the pop star detailed her weight struggles.

"I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size. I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me," she said at the time, according to US Weekly.

Simpson is currently married to ex-footballer Eric Johnson. The couple share three children: Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 3.