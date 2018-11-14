Jessie J delivered an emotional confession concerning her personal health during her recent tour stop at the Royal Albert Hall in London this week.

While promoting her new album, R.O.S.E., at the U.K. venue on Tuesday night (November 13), the "Domino" singer broke her silence on the heartbreaking diagnosis she received years ago that hinders her from having kids of her own.

"I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children," she told concertgoers from the stage. "I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this."

"It can’t be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard," she added. "So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing ["Four Letter Word"]."

In a 2013 interview with Marie Claire, a year before learning her diagnosis, Jessie expressed her desire to start a family. "When I turned 25, something changed in me," she told the publication at the time. "I see children in my future 100 percent."

Her rumored boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum, who was also present at last night's show, seemingly confirmed their romance at the event on Instagram.