Halsey, Jonathan Van Ness and More Celebrities React to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

J.K. Rowling is under fire after posting seemingly anti-trans tweets.

On Saturday (June 6), the Harry Potter author shared a link to an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

The 54-year-old writer wrote alongside the article, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Rowling then released a series of tweets defending her stance. Her controversial tweets received countless angry and hurt responses from fans and celebrities alike.

Halsey addressed Rowling's series of tweets with her own tweet that referenced the author's fictional book series.

"Imagine writing a generation-defining series about a youth [uprising] that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of 'pure blood' and looking at THIS time in the world and going 'Hmm...yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people,'" Halsey wrote.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness responded directly to Rowling's tweet. "Trans women are women," Van Ness wrote. "Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They’re dying. We’re fighting for Black people & trans people and you’re doing this?"

Van Ness added, "I’m so f-----g mad I read the Sorting Hat."

Actress Katie Leung, who portrayed Cho Chang in the film series, voiced her support for trans people in a thread of social media posts. "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes..." she tweeted before sharing links to petitions, resources and fundraisers for trans people.

See the tweets, below.