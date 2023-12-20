John Stamos Confessed Having a Family Forced Him to ‘Straighten Up’

John Stamos says having a family helped him “straighten up.”

The Full House actor, 60, admitted he spiraled into a dark place after his mom Loretta died in 2014 aged 75, and said the passing of his dad Bill in 1998 also pushed him into a “rough period” years later.

Stamos, who has five-year-old son Billy with his 37-year-old actress wife Caitlin McHugh, told Dave Coulier’s on his new podcast "Full House Rewind": “I went through a rough period for a while there, like, I had a rough run of it.

“I lost my dad and that was very hard on me, and losing my mother – I was a mess, and I wasn’t being the guy they would have been proud of in that moment.”

Stamos also referenced his DUI arrest in 2015, which he has previously described as the “worst moment of my life.”

He added: “I ended up getting a DUI… and I said, ‘I’ve got to straighten up here.'”

Stamos said his depression was so deep he thought he had “done it all” in life – until he realized he lacked a family.

He added: “During my dark time I was so stupid to think, ‘I’ve done it all… the sitcom

“I hadn’t done it all. I didn’t have a child or a family of my own.”