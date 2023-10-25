John Stamos ‘Gave No Warning’ to Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn About Including Her in Bombshell Memoir

John Stamos allegedly gave “no warning” to his ex-wife Rebecca Romijn he was including her in his new tell-all memoir.

The Full House actor, 60, separated from the 50-year-old actress in 2004 after five years of marriage before they finalized their divorce in 2005 and they have barely spoken about the break-up since they parted ways – but he has told in his autobiography about the split, which he says left him “shattered."

Rebecca is now married to actor Jerry O’Connell, 49, with whom she has twin 15-year-old daughters Dolly and Charlie, and her husband claimed to Access Hollywood they had no idea John was going to write about his time with the actress.

Jerry told hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover they didn’t “get any warning” about the contents of John’s If You Would Have Told Me book before it came out on Tuesday (Oct. 24).

He added: “We find out just like anyone else.”

When asked if John’s statements about his and Rebecca’s divorce came as a “shocker," Jerry declined to comment.

He said: “It’s not really my place to say, Kit. I would rather my wife talk about that. My wife and I are getting along so well today.”

John told in an interview to promote his book he had finally come to the conclusion Rebecca Romijn wasn’t “the devil."

He told People: “I just hated her. I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life.”

John added the split was “shattering” to him “for way too long” in his life, saying: “It went on [for] years and years.”

But the actor said he had finally acknowledged the part he played in their split, adding: “You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.’

“It was very much the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn’t. I don’t blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took.

“Maybe they weren’t wrong. She was doing great at that time and I wasn’t.”

Now-sober, John admitted he “started to kind of drink a lot” after he split from Rebecca and said he has since “straightened up” after he moved on with his 37-year-old wife Caitlin McHugh.

John got hitched to the actress in February 2018, and they had a son named Billy two months later.

Rebecca admitted in a 2022 episode of The Talk she misses “a lot” of things about John.

She said: “Divorce feels like a failure… and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad. I have a lot of really fun memories.”

John’s book also includes a brief account of how he was abused by a female babysitter, who he said he “played dead” in front of to try and make her stop.