In a newly released audio recording from 2015, Amber Heard admitted to hitting her then-husband Johnny Depp.

In the audio clip released by The Daily Mail, the actress can be heard in a conversation with the Pirates of the Caribbean star where she admitted that she used physical violence on him. The outlet reported that numerous other tapes of their conversations exist.

"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you," she can be heard saying in the clip. "Babe, you're not punched,' Heard tells Depp, attempting to downplay her outburst the previous evening."

"I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you," she continued. She can also be heard telling Depp that he is a "baby" and to "Grow the f--k up." She added, "You poke an animal enough, it is eventually, it doesn't matter how friendly it is, it's not cool."

The couple wed in February of 2015, a little over a year later, Heard filed for divorce in May of 2016 right after she accused Depp of domestic violence. The couple settled on a $7 million divorce settlement in August of 2016. Heard published an op-ed piece in the Washington Post in December of 2018, where she detailed her alleged abuse. In return, Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit for defamation months later.