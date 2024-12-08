Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Has Surprisingly Ordinary Job Compared to Famous Family

Johnny Depp's son is a regular 22-year-old with an oridinary job.

Jack is currently living in France and works at a popular Paris restaurant. The Daily Mail discovered that Jack is a bartender. His sister, actress Lily-Rose Depp, and mother, Vanessa Paradis, have even been seen at the restaurant-bar on numerous occasions.

The Lebanese restaurant is called L'Area, and is located near the Bastille quarter. Jack left the position to take some time off but plans to return to his job in the near future.

"Jack is a great guy; he keeps out of the limelight but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen," L'Area's manager, Edouard Chueke, told the outlet. "He was a good employee; he left a few months ago, but I expect him back later next year. Good staff are hard to find."

"Lily was mixing caipirinhas behind the bar and really getting into the swing of it, she was enjoying herself," the owner added.

Jack not only bartended for the past two years, but also worked in the kitchen downstairs, and is even a pro at creating a mixed mezze. The restaurant is known as a hangout for folks in the music and fashion industries. Other guests at L'Area included Matt Damon and Matt Dillon.

In 2014, Johnny told The Philippine Daily Inquirer that Jack was not interested in the lime light. “Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew," Johnny told the outlet.