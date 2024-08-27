Did Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega Actually Date?

Jenna Ortega is revealing if the rumors are true that she and Johnny Depp dated.

The actress spoke to BuzzFeed Celeb in an interview published on Aug. 26, where she debunked the rumors and shares that she and Depp never dated.

"I don't know that person. It's so insane to me. I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that," she told the outlet.

Many people have been interested if the pair actually dated or not. One such person being her Death of a Unicorn co-star Richard E. Grant who asked Ortega if she and Depp were an item.

"I laughed because I don't know that person," Ortega revealed.

READ MORE: The Horrifying Reason Jenna Ortega Was Forced to Delete Her Twitter

Speculation that Depp and Ortega were dating goes back to Aug. 2023. However, Ortega slammed the rumors that they were dating in an Instagram Stories post shortly after the rumors came out.

"This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone," she said in her post via NME.

The rumors were so intense that even Depp's spokesperson released a statement about the rumored couple.

"Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career," they told NME.

Ortega has her eyes focused elsewhere as she is set to star in the upcoming movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is due in theaters on Sept. 6.