The Horrifying Reason Jenna Ortega Was Forced to Delete Her Twitter

Jenna Ortega is no longer on Twitter, and now she is sharing why.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ortega shared how she feels about artificial intelligence.

"I hate A.I.," she shared before noting how the intelligence can be abused.

"Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong," she said.

"And that was just the beginning of what was to come. I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, 'Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image," Ortega furthered.

However, that was not the only negative experience that Ortega shared that she had with the platform. When she was 12-years-old, she revealed that the first direct message she ever opened on her Twitter account was an unsolicited picture of a man's genitals.

"It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable. Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, 'Oh, I don’t need this anymore.' So I dropped it," she added.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Autopsies on Dead Animals as a Child

Ortega is not the only person to have suffered from artificial intelligence creating fake and explicit images of them online.

Previously, Xochitl Gomez spoke about finding nonconsensual sexually explicit fake images on social media.

"It made me weirded out and I didn’t like it and I wanted it taken down. That was my main thought process was, ‘Down. Take this down. Please.' It wasn’t because I felt like it was invading my privacy, more just like it wasn’t a good look for me. This has nothing to do with me. And yet it’s on here with my face," Gomez told the hosts of the podcast The Squeeze.