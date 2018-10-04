Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Tell Amber Heard That Her Ex ‘Is the Abuse Victim,’ Not Her

Johnny Depp's attorney says the actor is "the abuse victim" in his ongoing conflict with Amber Heard.

Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, spoke out in a statement Wednesday after Heard's team slammed the 55-year-old actor for denying his alleged abuse of Heard, his ex-wife, in the November issue of British GQ.

"In his GQ interview, Mr. Depp is simply defending himself against Ms. Heard's lingering false abuse accusations. Johnny Depp is the abuse victim," Waldman said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In U.K. court proceedings next month, we will be submitting clear evidence of the violence committed serially against him by Ms. Heard and the serious injuries he suffered," he added. "We will also submit overwhelming evidence that Ms. Heard faked the abuse allegations against Mr. Depp."

Heard's lawyer called the GQ interview "outrageous" and renewed allegations of abuse against Depp in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday.

"It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp's physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article," Heard's attorney said. "If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp's claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue."

"Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties' confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so," the rep added.

"Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion."

Heard accused Depp of physical abuse after filing for divorce from the actor in May 2015. Depp said in the GQ interview that the allegations were untrue.

"To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn't, it couldn't even sound like me," he said.

