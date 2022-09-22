Johnny Depp Allegedly Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer

Johnny Depp is allegedly back in the dating game again.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is now allegedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his UK defamation case from two years ago.

An insider gave new details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly.

"Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal."

Rich is currently married, but it is worth noting that she is in the process of divorcing her husband.

When it came to Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in the United States, Rich was not a part of his legal team. However, she did show her support by showing up in the courtroom, the insider said.

"There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal," the insider said.

The couple allegedly had met up "discreetly" in hotels at the early stages of their romance, the outlet reports.

It is currently unclear as to the exact date when the relationship between Depp and Rich began. A representative for Depp has not spoken on the new allegations as of reporting. Rich has not responded to reports of her new romance either.

The news of Depp's alleged new relationship comes after many of the actor's fans shipped a relationship between him and his US lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Previously, Depp sued UK publication The Sun for printing allegations that Heard made detailing several instances of abuse. He ultimately lost the case in November of 2020.

He then went on to sue Heard in the US and won the case in June.