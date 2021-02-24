Johnny Depp's French village home is reportedly heading back to market—and the property is stunning.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the Pirates of the Caribbean star plans to list the property for $55.5 million, but this isn't the first time the actor has tried to sell the private village estate: He previously put it up for sale in 2015 and 2016 at prices ranging between $27 million and $63 million, respectively. Unfortunately, it never sold.

The village features a gym, skate park, wine cave, vineyards, covered wagon with bath and kitchen, art studio and two swimming pools, one of which features a covered dining area and gazebo. There's also a private restaurant on property, called Chez Marceline.

Over the years, the actor and musician has spent millions on renovating various structures. He's reportedly spend more than $10 million on wood and stone beam preservation alone, and even transformed the village church into one of six guest houses. The outside of the guest house has retained its charming church-like appearance, featuring stained glass and a bell on top of the structure.

Overall, Johnny Depp's French village boasts 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with a total living space of 12,900 square feet. The village is located just 17 miles from the lavish tourist destination of Saint-Tropez.

Depp purchased the property in 2001 while he was dating French actress Vanessa Paradis. They lived on the property on and off during their 14-year relationship. When Depp first bought the estate, it was an abandoned 19th-century Provençal village. (Yes, a full village.)

Photos below show just how massive the property is, which even includes a town square with 300-year-old oak trees and olive trees, winding gravel roads and spacious, sweeping greenery.