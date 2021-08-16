Johnny Depp Says Hollywood Is Boycotting Him

Johnny Depp claimed he is being boycotted by Hollywood in the first interview he's given since losing a libel case against the British publication The Sun last year.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, he alluded to "a surreal five years" and his perceived professional struggles. The actor was unable to address some of the issues head-on because of another looming court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the interview, which was tied to the British release of his current film Minamata, featured several illuminating statements.

Chiefly, he spoke of being overlooked by the industry that once propped him up as a star. “For Hollywood’s boycott of, erm, me," he said. "One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star hinted at some of his struggles. “Whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through," Depp said. "But, ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd...”

He is not without a sense of perspective, though. Comparing his situation to the ongoing pandemic as well as dire situations explored in Minamata, he said his situation was "like getting scratched by a kitten. Comparatively.”

Depp also hinted at his upcoming case against Heard and made it clear that he is working “to bring things to light.” He did score a legal victory last month when a New York judge ruled that Heard had to prove she donated her divorce settlement to charity. That came after his request for a retrial of his libel case against The Sun was denied in March.

Despite claiming that he is facing a professional boycott, he does not appear ready to retire. "Actually, I look forward to the next few films I make to be my first films, in a way," he explained.

Depp has suffered several professional hits since the case was decided. Most notably, he was asked to resign from his starring role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise. He shared the news via a statement on his official Instagram account in November of 2020.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," he wrote. Depp has since been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

The famous actor was also notably absent from a viral Cadillac ad referencing Edward Scissorhands that played during the 2021 Super Bowl. The commercial featured Winona Ryder (who co-starred with Depp in the classic film) and Timothée Chalamet.

Depp is also facing difficulties getting Minamata shown in the United States. According to Deadline, director Andrew Levitas accused MGM, which owns the rights for the film's US release, of "burying" it.