Did JoJo Siwa Just Come Out? These TikTok Videos Have Social Media Users Wondering

Did JoJo Siwa just come out?

On Wednesday (January 20), Siwa began trending on Twitter as social media users speculated that the Dance Moms alum came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community due to her recent TikTok video.

Siwa quickly became a trending topic on Twitter after posting her latest video. In the clip, she is seen lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's song, "Born This Way." This isn't new, however, as Siwa has performed to the song and has been a fan of Gaga for some time.

However, in the new clip, she is seen donning her rainbow merchandise with a rainbow bow in her ponytail while rainbow lights flash around her room. She also sings the line, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, / Lesbian, transgender life / I'm on the right track baby / I was born to survive."

Stoking the speculation, Siwa's friend and beauty YouTuber James Charles commented, "I'm so happy for you."

At the time of this article's publication, Siwa has neither confirmed nor denied that the video was her coming out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She has not explicitly addressed her sexuality.

Watch the TikTok video, below.

Elsewhere on TikTok, the YouTube phenom was also spotted visiting or perhaps staying at the Pride House LA in Los Angeles. TikTok creator Kent Boyd captioned the video, "Now [you're] one of us!"

Check out speculation about the meaning behind Siwa's new videos from fans on Twitter, below.