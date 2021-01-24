JoJo Siwa Addresses How She ‘Labels’ Herself After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa has explicitly addressed her coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community for the first time.

On Saturday (January 23), the 17-year-old YouTuber held an Instagram Live in which she answered fan questions and shared, "I'm the happiest I've ever been."

One of the first questions she addressed was how she identifies herself within the queer community.

"The reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer," the Dance Moms alum admitted. "I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public."

She gave advice to fans who may come out in the future. "Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay," she said. "It's awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you. I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore."

When a fan asked how long she has been a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Siwa responded, "I don't know. I think my whole life. Because my whole life, I've really really been... I just liked people. But I have never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, great! And if that person happened to be a girl, great!"

Siwa also revealed that her parents have known for some time. "[My mom's] like, 'I just know with you!' Around two years ago, she was like, 'I don't think you only like boys, that's totally okay.' They've always been so everything ... My family is awesome," she added.

She ended her live stream by sharing her father's advice: "Like my dad said, love is universal. You guys can love whoever you want to love, and you guys can do in life whatever you want to do."

Watch the live stream, below.