JoJo Siwa Had the Perfect Response to a Homophobic Comment From a Parent

JoJo Siwa is taking the high road.

On Saturday (January 23), the 17-year-old YouTuber held an Instagram Live where she excitedly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The happy news did not keep disapproving parents and internet trolls from infiltrating the comments section with negativity and hate, though.

"My daughter will never watch you again," one person commented on the video.

The former Dance Moms star remained upbeat despite the rude comment and simply replied, "Okay!"

After Siwa's celebratory Instagram Live aired, her home was swarmed by police officers in a frightening swatting situation. Paparazzi allegedly called the police to her house in order to force her to go outside, enabling them to get photos of her just moments after coming out.

"Since I recently 'came out' to the internet, which is officially the term, the media is obviously very excited, which I love and I love the support,” Siwa explained. “However, you know, you could've just hung outside my house and I would've eventually came outside."

Despite any of the negativity thrown her way over the past few days, the young entertainer remains positive, continuing to gush about her current state of happiness.

"Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public," she admitted. "Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK."

Siwa’s joyous announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends and fellow celebrities, such as Kerry Washington, Liza Koshy, Jwoww and Jamie Lynn Spears, to name a few.