JoJo Siwa Says Her Entire Family Got COVID-19, Reveals Their Symptoms

JoJo Siwa revealed that her entire family had COVID-19.

On Thursday (December 3), the Dance Moms alum spoke with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19.

"I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family," she told the outlet.

Siwa also shared her and her family's symptoms."We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath — we had all the things," she said.

Although they had the symptoms, they are now fully recovered. "All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back," she confirmed. "But I never did."

Siwa also revealed that she was the last member of her family to contract the virus. "Everyone who gets this virus, it's gonna affect them differently," she added. "We were all, like, three days apart."

Now that she's recovered, Siwa is currently getting into the holiday spirit. She recently released her very own Christmas album, JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas.

Watch her music video for "Where Are You Christmas," below.