JoJo Siwa revealed what her natural hair looks like without her signature side ponytail and bow, and she looks gorgeous!

The Dance Moms alum posted a TikTok on Tuesday (April 21) where she took down her side ponytail and iconic bow. The 16-year-old ended the video by showing off her long wavy hair while doing a hair flip for the camera. In just one day, the video has been viewed more than 14 million times.

Watch the video, below.

The social media star has been rocking her signature sassy look since her reality television show days as a child on Dance Moms. She has since created a merchandise line and sold millions of her own bow designs.

Siwa is rarely seen without her ponytail and bow. However, she and her mother took part in a makeover challenge for a YouTube video last year. In the video, her mother styled Siwa's hair in a half-up, half-down curly look.