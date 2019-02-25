Jordyn Woods Claims She Was ‘Blackout Drunk’ During Tristan Thompson Hookup

The newest update in the shocking Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal involves the model claiming she was "blackout drunk" when it happened.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old is blaming her hookup with Thompson on alcohol and that she's apologized to Khloe Kardashian. She's also begging BFF Kylie Jenner for forgiveness. Sources say Woods doesn't remember anything about the night of their hookup—including "how she got to the party or anything that happened there."

Apparently, Woods even started crying when she found out what she did. It remains unclear what this means for Woods and Jenner's friendship (especially since Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner's house last week), but other sources say the hookup was, in fact, a one-time thing and not an actual affair. Previous reports have suggested Woods has been having a sordid affair with the NBA star for months behind Kardashian's back.

"Jordyn and Tristan don't follow each other on social media, and even Kylie doesn't believe they had secret texts or DMs," TMZ reports. "As one source put it, there'd be NO way for Jordyn to hide it...she and Kylie were that tight."

Meanwhile, sources told People Woods and Thompson had originally agreed "they would deny hooking up if they got caught," but things backfired on Woods after Thompson came clean to Kardashian after the news broke.